Drug Dealer Busted in Worthing: Jailed for Nearly Four Years

Armed Cops Stop Suspect, No Gun Found

Tyreek Rodney, 25, was caught dealing crack cocaine and heroin after police stopped his car in Grafton Road, england/england/worthing/”>worthing/”>Worthing on 9 July.

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) and Tactical Enforcement Unit acted on a tip-off that Rodney’s Vauxhall Insignia might contain a firearm. They stopped the vehicle safely but found no gun.

Big Haul of Drugs, Cash, and Weapons Found at Home

A search of Rodney’s address uncovered 600 wraps of Class A drugs, white powder rocks, large amounts of cash, and weapons, leading to his arrest.

Rodney Admits Multiple Charges, Sentenced to Prison

Possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply (two counts)

Money laundering

Possession of cannabis

He pleaded guilty and on 8 September was handed a jail term of three years and nine months at Lewes Crown Court.

Inspector Praises Team Effort That Took Rodney Off Streets