Home UK News Drug Dealer Busted in Worthing: Jailed for Nearly Four Years
Drug Dealer Busted in Worthing: Jailed for Nearly Four Years
  • Updated: 03:58
  • , 6 October 2025

 

Armed Cops Stop Suspect, No Gun Found

Tyreek Rodney, 25, was caught dealing crack cocaine and heroin after police stopped his car in Grafton Road, england/england/worthing/”>worthing/”>Worthing on 9 July.

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) and Tactical Enforcement Unit acted on a tip-off that Rodney’s Vauxhall Insignia might contain a firearm. They stopped the vehicle safely but found no gun.

Big Haul of Drugs, Cash, and Weapons Found at Home

A search of Rodney’s address uncovered 600 wraps of Class A drugs, white powder rocks, large amounts of cash, and weapons, leading to his arrest.

Rodney Admits Multiple Charges, Sentenced to Prison

  • Possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply (two counts)
  • Money laundering
  • Possession of cannabis

He pleaded guilty and on 8 September was handed a jail term of three years and nine months at Lewes Crown Court.

Inspector Praises Team Effort That Took Rodney Off Streets

“Our armed response officers do much Moremore than respond to firearms incidents,” said Inspector Robert Hart.

“They work closely with colleagues to disrupt the supply of dangerous Class A drugs tearing communities apart.

Thanks to the hard work gathering evidence, Rodney had no choice but to plead guilty. A dangerous criminal and his drug operation have been taken down.”

