West Mercia Police are scrambling after 34-year-old Rebecca Lyes disappeared without a trace. The slim, 5ft 6in woman was last seen in Worcester in the early hours of 5 October, leaving family and police fearing for her safety.

Last Sighting: Rebecca Caught on CCTV in Worcester

Rebecca left her home just before 1am and was recorded on CCTV at 1.15am on London Road, Worcester. She has shoulder-length dark hair and a striking human heart tattoo inside her arm. She may be carrying a black suitcase and a white backpack.

Known to Roam Malvern and Stratford-upon-Avon

Rebecca often visits the #Malvern and #StratfordUponAvon areas. Police hope someone spots her there or nearby.

Inspector Ben Albutt urged: “Rebecca’s family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. We would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her to get in touch.”

Spot Rebecca? Call Police Now

If you have any info or think you’ve seen Rebecca, contact West Mercia Police immediately on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/Cgg7x. Every tip could help bring her home.