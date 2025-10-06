A furious female driver has been slammed behind bars after smashing her car into a man in a brutal road rage brawl near Sittingbourne.

Violent Clash on A249 Shocks Locals

Lauren Willis, 28, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at Maidstone Crown Court. The terrifying episode happened just after 5am on 31 May 2024 near the Bobbing roundabout on the A249.

Willis, driving a Volkswagen Golf, hit the man with such force he was hurled off her windscreen and onto the tarmac. He suffered nasty injuries to his face, teeth, and hands but was discharged from hospital.

Road Rage Sparks After Petrol Station Row

The drama began minutes earlier outside a petrol station in Sittingbourne. Willis clashed with the victim, who was driving an Audi, over her reckless driving. Both kept heading the same way until they stopped at the Bobbing roundabout, where Willis stormed out of her car to confront him.

Tempers flared, and after a heated argument, Willis jumped back into her car and deliberately charged at the man, causing the brutal crash.

Jailed and Banned: Judge Sends Clear Message

Police tracked down Willis two days later in Ware, Hertfordshire. On 2 October 2025, she was given a hefty 3½-year prison sentence and slapped with a five-year, nine-month driving ban.