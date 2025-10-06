For Kent For London For Sussex
Woman Jailed for Running Down Man Near Sittingbourne
  Updated: 11:49
  6 October 2025

A furious female driver has been slammed behind bars after smashing her car into a man in a brutal road rage brawl near Sittingbourne.

Violent Clash on A249 Shocks Locals

Lauren Willis, 28, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at Maidstone Crown Court. The terrifying episode happened just after 5am on 31 May 2024 near the Bobbing roundabout on the A249.

Willis, driving a Volkswagen Golf, hit the man with such force he was hurled off her windscreen and onto the tarmac. He suffered nasty injuries to his face, teeth, and hands but was discharged from hospital.

Road Rage Sparks After Petrol Station Row

The drama began minutes earlier outside a petrol station in Sittingbourne. Willis clashed with the victim, who was driving an Audi, over her reckless driving. Both kept heading the same way until they stopped at the Bobbing roundabout, where Willis stormed out of her car to confront him.

Tempers flared, and after a heated argument, Willis jumped back into her car and deliberately charged at the man, causing the brutal crash.

Jailed and Banned: Judge Sends Clear Message

Police tracked down Willis two days later in Ware, Hertfordshire. On 2 October 2025, she was given a hefty 3½-year prison sentence and slapped with a five-year, nine-month driving ban.

Detective Constable Rob Sircar said: “Willis’ driving that morning was nothing less than appalling. She put her victim through a terrifying ordeal, and it is only by good fortune that the consequences were not far worse.”

“I’m pleased that Willis has been jailed and that she will be prevented from getting behind the wheel upon her release. I hope it brings a sense of comfort to those affected by her behaviour, and gives her time to reflect on her actions and change her ways.”

20250926-op-dust-george-blackmore
Littlehampton Man Jailed for Child Sex Crimes
Screenshot-2025-09-26-at-17.46.42
Predator Jailed for 15 Years Over Child Sex Crimes Across Five Counties
Screenshot-2025-09-27-at-06.59.54
Kingston Near Lewes: Sussex’s Posh Village with Real Charm
Screenshot-2025-09-27-at-11.31.35
Man Charged with Murder After Body Found in Derelict Lewisham Building

©UKNIP 2025 "UKNIP", "UKNIP247", "UK News in Pictures" are Part of Nine Five Media Group.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

