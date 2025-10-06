A 42-year-old woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility following the death of her two-year-old daughter in East Hampshire.

Heartbreaking Case Shocks Kingsley Community

Annabel Mackey, just two years old, was found unresponsive at Kingsley Pond in September 2023. Despite desperate efforts, she died the following day in hospital.

Authorities were alerted at 5.02pm on Sunday 10 September when Annabel went missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley. She was discovered moments later but tragically did not survive.

Mother Admits Manslaughter

Annabel’s mother, Alice Mackey, 42, from Oakhanger, was arrested and charged with murder. At Winchester Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

The court heard moving tributes from family members, revealing Annabel’s vibrant personality and the devastating impact of her loss.

Family Speak Out: “A Little Treasure Stolen From Us”

“I am tormented by imagining how frightened she must have been,” said Annabel’s father, Peter. “She had so much empathy. She was so caring, happy, and positive.”

Her aunt Jennifer added, “This grief is not something I can walk through or leave behind; it will always be in front of me, preventing me, and behind me, dragging me back.”

Grandfather Keith recalled, “She was a treasure. Her life was stolen from her.”

Grandmother Pammie said, “I trusted the person who was supposed to be caring for her, and that trust was destroyed.”

Police Praise Investigation, Seek Justice for Annabel

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “No child should face danger from those closest to them. We have secured justice for Annabel and her family.”

Detectives worked relentlessly to piece together the tragic events. Although the sentencing cannot undo the loss, it offers the family a painful closure.