WOMAN BEHIND ROMANCE Dame Jilly Cooper, legendary romance author behind hits like Rivals and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, has died aged 88
  • Updated: 12:20
  • , 6 October 2025

Dame Jilly Cooper, beloved author of sizzling hits like Rivals and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, has died aged 88.

Her children, Felix and Emily, revealed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, October 5, calling her death a “complete shock.”

“Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds,” they said. “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

Queen of Romance: Jilly Cooper’s Unforgettable Legacy

Jilly Cooper’s steamy, page-turning novels like Rivals, Riders, and Polo made her a national treasure. Her sharp wit and vivid storytelling sparked a dedicated fanbase and even hit screens, cementing her status as the doyenne of British romantic drama.

Love, Jelly and a Proposal: Jilly Cooper’s Romantic Life

She married publisher Leo Cooper in 1961. Leo, born in 1934, ran his own publishing company and was a Radley College old boy. Their romance began when Jilly was just a young teenager, spotting Leo’s cheeky antics at a party — he famously threw strawberry jelly at someone, catching her eye!

Jilly recalled on the “How to Fail” podcast: “We went to a dance, and he wrote to me after randomly and he said: ‘Oh I so liked meeting you. I nearly tried to kiss you in the taxi going home when Andrew wasn’t there.’ I was so shocked, I thought that was very naughty.”

After Leo’s first marriage ended, they reunited — and on their second date, Leo popped the question. Jilly said yes. The couple adopted two children, Felix and Emily, and built a life full of love.

Love, Loss and Legacy

  • In 1990, Leo’s affair with publisher Sarah Johnson caused a painful separation.
  • They eventually reconciled, staying together for many years.
  • Leo battled Parkinson’s from 2001 and passed away in 2013 at their Gloucestershire home.

Dame Jilly Cooper’s legacy of passion, sharp humour and unforgettable characters will live on. Across the UK, fans mourn the loss of a true literary icon.

