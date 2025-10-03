For Kent For London For Sussex
SHOP LIFT STING Undercover Bust Turns Ugly on Clapham High Street
  • Updated: 12:41
  • , 3 October 2025

Two men were arrested after a plain-clothes Met Police shoplifting sting erupted into violence this morning. Cops tried to nab the suspects at noon on 2 October but were met with fierce resistance. One officer ended up with a head injury during the struggle.

The pair then sped off in a car from nearby Stonehouse Street, trying to ditch the police.

Quick Police Chase Ends With Two Arrests in SW18

Just 35 minutes later, officers caught up near Melody Road, SW18, and hauled in two men:

  • 21-year-old: suspected of grievous bodily harm (GBH), theft, obstruction, and several driving offences.
  • 29-year-old: suspected of GBH, theft, obstruction, and taking a vehicle without consent.

The injured officer was treated and released from hospital. Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues. A crime scene is still active.

Police Call for Witnesses

Met Police urge anyone who saw the melee to contact them on 101 or report online with reference CAD 3324/02OCT. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

