Commuters Face Delays Well Into the Afternoon

An emergency incident has brought railway services to a standstill between Barnes and Staines, leaving Surrey commuters stranded. All lines are currently blocked, causing widespread cancellations and delays on key routes.

What’s Happening on the Tracks?

Emergency services are responding to an incident somewhere between Barnes and Staines stations. It’s unclear when the lines will reopen, but disruption is expected to last until 5pm.

The affected stations include Ashford, Feltham, Twickenham, and others along the route.

Alternative Travel Options: Trains and Buses Accepting Tickets

To ease the disruption, tickets are being accepted on several alternative routes:

London Overground: Mildmay line between Richmond and Clapham Junction via Willesden Junction, both directions.

Buses are also accepting train tickets on Transport for London routes serving Clapham Junction, Barnes, Richmond, Twickenham, Strawberry Hill, Teddington, Fulwell, Shepperton, Whitton, Feltham, and Staines.

Stay Tuned for Live Updates

We have contacted emergency services for comment. Keep an eye on this page for the latest on service resumptions and travel advice.

Quick Summary:

All lines between Barnes and Staines are blocked due to an emergency incident.

Train cancellations and delays expected until at least 5pm.

Alternative trains and buses accepting tickets to ease travel woes.

Commuters are advised to plan ahead and expect delays.