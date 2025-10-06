A deadly collision has brought horror to the M6 near Walsall this afternoon. West Midlands Police confirmed the shocking crash happened just before 3pm near Junction 10.

Motorcyclist Killed at Scene

The horror unfolded when a lorry and motorcycle collided head-on. Sadly, the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver stayed behind to assist police with their investigation.

Chaos on the Roads: M6 Closure Expected to Last

Emergency crews, including police and Highways officers, are still at the scene managing the aftermath. Authorities warn that the M6 will remain closed well into the evening as the probe continues.