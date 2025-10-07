Teen, 25, and two boys charged after brutal Romford stabbing

Violent attack on South Street
Bradley Palanyandi, 25, from Rainham, and two 15-year-old boys have been charged over a vicious stabbing in Romford. The incident happened on South Street on the evening of September 25, around 8.20pm, when police were called to reports of an assault.
Young victim rushed to hospital
Emergency crews treated a 13-year-old boy at the scene for a facial injury. He was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed his wounds were serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.
Three arrested and charged
- Bradley Palanyandi and one 15-year-old boy face charges of wounding with intent.
- The second 15-year-old boy is charged with wounding with intent and possession of a flick knife.
All three were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Palanyandi was remanded in custody, while the teenagers were released on bail.
Next court date set
The trio appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 27. Their next hearing is scheduled for October 24 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Three people have been charged following an assault in Romford. On 25 September, police were called at around 20:20 to reports of an assault on South Street. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service, where a 13-year-old boy was treated for a face injury. His injuries were non-life-threatening or life-changing. Palanyandi and the two boys appeared for a first hearing on 27 September. They are due to appear next at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 24 October.”