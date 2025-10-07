Teen, 25, and two boys charged after brutal Romford stabbing

Violent attack on South Street

Bradley Palanyandi, 25, from Rainham, and two 15-year-old boys have been charged over a vicious stabbing in Romford. The incident happened on South Street on the evening of September 25, around 8.20pm, when police were called to reports of an assault.

Young victim rushed to hospital

Emergency crews treated a 13-year-old boy at the scene for a facial injury. He was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed his wounds were serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

Three arrested and charged

Bradley Palanyandi and one 15-year-old boy face charges of wounding with intent.

The second 15-year-old boy is charged with wounding with intent and possession of a flick knife.

All three were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Palanyandi was remanded in custody, while the teenagers were released on bail.

Next court date set

The trio appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 27. Their next hearing is scheduled for October 24 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.