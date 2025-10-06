For Kent For London For Sussex
Three Adventurous Cavers Rescued After 36-Hour Yorkshire Dales Drama
MAJOR RESCUE OPERATION Three Adventurous Cavers Rescued After 36-Hour Yorkshire Dales Drama
  • Updated: 10:17
  • , 6 October 2025

Three seasoned cavers have been pulled to safety after a nail-biting 36-hour rescue deep inside the Yorkshire Dales. More than 100 volunteers battled horrendous conditions in a race against rising floodwaters to bring them out alive.

Intense Search and Rescue Mission Launched

The Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) jumped into action on Thursday night after North Yorkshire Police flagged up three overdue cavers. The trio had ventured into the treacherous Dowber Gill passage via Providence Pot, aiming to cross to Dow Cave – but never returned.

 

 

“This was a massive task,” said UWFRA. “We quickly called in neighbouring caving teams for backup.” Surface teams made contact and dispatched cavers down both entrances to find the missing party. After hours of tense searching, the team located them just after 2:30am on Friday, trapped beneath high-level traverses near the daunting 60-foot Rift.

Flooding Turns Rescue Into Life-or-Death Battle

Mother Nature struck hard. Heavy rain caused the cave’s water levels to skyrocket, blocking the easiest escape route. The team had no choice but to retrace the perilous path back through Providence Pot.

 

Above ground, rescuers fought worsening weather and treacherous terrain while staying in touch using a specialised cave link text system that beams messages through solid rock. Inside, teams worked in grueling shifts, hauling exhausted cavers out as floodwaters surged.

 

Ingenious dams and plastic sheeting were used to divert rising water from the entrance. The first caver was finally rescued by 3:30pm Friday and rushed to safety in Kettlewell.

Slow, Gruelling Rescue Ends at Dawn

The second caver followed just after 2:30am Saturday, battered but safe. The last—exhausted and moving slowly—was rescued at 4:30am, stretchered to Hag Dyke hut for warmth before hospital transfer.

UWFRA stood down the operation at 7:45am Saturday, leaving behind heaps of soaked gear and a huge sense of relief.

 

Heartfelt Thanks to Brave Volunteers

“We want to thank all our volunteers who battled terrible conditions,” said UWFRA. “Special thanks to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service welfare van and Hag Dyke wardens – their forward base was a lifesaver.”

“We wish the cavers a speedy recovery and hope this harrowing ordeal doesn’t put them off caving!”

Services

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

