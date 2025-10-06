ITV’s New Thriller ‘The Hack’ Uncovers Britain’s Shocking Phone Hacking Scandal

Star-Studded Cast Brings Real-Life Drama to Screen

David Tennant, Toby Jones, and Robert Carlyle headline The Hack, a gripping new ITV drama set between 2002 and 2012. The seven-part series dives deep into two explosive true stories: journalist Nick Davies’ groundbreaking exposure of phone hacking at the News of the World, and the baffling murder investigation of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

What Was the News of the World Phone Hacking Scandal?

The scandal erupted from 2005 to 2007 when it emerged that reporters at the News of the World had been illegally intercepting voicemails — initially targeting the British royal family.

In August 2006, royal editor Clive Goodman and private investigator Glenn Mulcaire were arrested for hacking phones belonging to Princes William, Harry, and Kate Middleton.

Goodman admitted hacking William’s phone 35 times, Kate’s 155 times, and Harry’s 9 times.

Both men served jail time after pleading guilty in January 2007.

Editor Andy Coulson resigned the very same day.

Despite a formal apology, William and Harry took private legal action. Harry continued his fight in 2019, suing the now-defunct News of the World and sister paper The Sun for phone hacking. William settled out of court in 2020, with Harry following suit and receiving an apology by 2025.

Scaling Up: The Wider News International Phone Hacking Scandal

The initial revelations were just the tip of the iceberg. Investigations from 2005-2007 exposed that News of the World staff hacked phones of not only royals, but celebrities, politicians, and ordinary Britons.

The scandal exploded in July 2011 after it was revealed that phones of murdered Milly Dowler, bereaved families of soldiers, and victims of the 7/7 London bombings had also been tapped.

Public fury led to the downfall of News Corporation’s director Rupert Murdoch.

London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson resigned amid controversy.

Advertiser boycotts forced the closure of News of the World in July 2011, ending a 168-year run.

‘The Hack’ — Don’t Miss It!

The Hack

showcases investigative journalist Nick Davies’ dogged pursuit of the truth, played brilliantly by David Tennant. Meanwhile, Robert Carlyle stars as former Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, who spearheads the quest to solve Daniel Morgan’s cold case murder.

Toby Jones adds depth as Alan Rusbridger, ex-Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian. Written by award-winner Jack Thorne and produced by the team behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office, this series promises hard-hitting drama and startling revelations.

The Hack airs on ITV and ITVX on Wednesday, September 24 at 9pm. Tune in for one of the most explosive dramas of 2025.