Disaster struck in Stratford, Warwickshire, as three boys fell from the roof of a building on Sunday afternoon. The terrifying tumble happened around 4:40pm on Masons Road, leaving one boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

One boy battles for life with critical injuries.

Second boy hospitalised with serious leg wounds.

Third treated at the scene, thankfully unhurt.

Police, paramedics, and fire crews acted fast, hauling two boys to hospital while giving immediate care to the third on-site.

Police Hunt for Answers After Roof Fall

Warwickshire Police launched a full investigation into how the boys came to fall from the roof. Inspector Jake Kibblewhite said:

“We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses to piece together what happened. We thank everyone who has come forward and those who dialled emergency services so quickly.”

He warned the public against speculation on social media as officers work to uncover the truth. Support is being given to the boys’ families during this awful ordeal.

Investigation Ongoing, Updates Expected

A police spokesman confirmed:

“We were alerted at 4:40pm by ambulance crews about two injured boys at Masons Road. One has life-threatening injuries, the other serious leg wounds. A third boy was assessed and not seriously hurt. We believe they fell from the roof. The investigation is ongoing.”

Authorities urge calm and patience while they probe this tragic accident. The priority remains the boys’ recovery as the community rallies behind them.