A 17-year-old boy has been slapped with an assault charge amidst the murder investigation of Muhammad Junaid Khan in #Bradford.

17-Year-Old Arrested Over Newton Street Killing

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was arrested following the fatal stabbing on Newton Street in West Bowling on 6 June.

The youth is now on bail and scheduled to appear at Bradford Youth Court on 3 November.

Earlier Arrests Link Three Men to Tragic Murder

Hamza Rehman, 26, and Luqman Rehman, 28, both from Birch Lane, Bradford, stand accused of murder and violent disorder.

They faced Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 3 September and were remanded in custody, with a crown court hearing set for 7 November.

Mohammed Mehmood, 18, of Woodroyd Road, Bradford, also charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and knife possession.

The tragic death of 19-year-old Muhammad Junaid Khan continues to rattle the Bradford community as police close in on those responsible.