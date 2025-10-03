A notorious Swindon paedophile was discovered dead just hours before he was due to be sentenced. John Goff, 66, had pleaded guilty in July to multiple horrific offenses involving children and animals.

Guilty Pleas Reveal Shocking Crimes

Goff admitted to creating 75 indecent pseudo-images of children, including 16 graded as the most severe, depicting penetration. The images, gathered over nearly a decade from August 2014 to April 2023, featured boys and girls as young as six and seven years old.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing 18 extreme pornographic images involving animals and two prohibited child images.

Found Dead Day Before Sentencing

Goff was set to appear at Swindon Crown Court in September, where he faced a likely prison term. However, he was found dead at his home in Argyle Street, Gorse Hill, the day before the hearing.

After his initial admissions, Goff had registered as a sex offender at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon.