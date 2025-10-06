A stabbing has rocked Streatham High Road, with emergency services scrambling to the scene outside the local Starbucks just before 1.30pm on Monday, October 6.

Chaos Outside Streatham Starbucks

A police crime scene cordon was swiftly set up near Streatham Hill station as a man was reportedly stabbed. Eyewitnesses saw a doctor giving urgent treatment to the victim on the pavement while officers sealed off the area. Pedestrians were forced to detour around the scene as paramedics and police worked against the clock.

“Blood Everywhere” – Witnesses Speak Out

Local witnesses took to social media to describe the shocking aftermath. One said there was “blood everywhere” and warned others to steer clear of the area for their own safety. The busy A23 road and nearby shops were thrown into turmoil as the cordon disrupted both traffic and foot traffic.

Police Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have yet to release details about the victim’s condition or confirm any arrests. The incident is currently under investigation.

Got Info? Speak Up!

Police are appealing for anyone with information, photos, or video footage to get in touch. Call 101, or in an emergency dial 999. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.