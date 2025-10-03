For Kent For London For Sussex
TRAFFIC CHAOS Storm Amy Set to Wreak Havoc Across UK with 100mph Winds and Torrential Rain
  • Updated: 12:19
  • , 3 October 2025

Nation-Wide Weather Warnings Spark Travel Chaos

Storm Amy is barreling towards Britain with devastating force. The Met Office has slapped amber and yellow wind warnings across the entire UK—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland—from 11am today until 9am Sunday.

Torrential rain and brutal gusts reaching up to 100mph have sparked official ‘do not travel’ alerts. Trains and ferries have been cancelled, schools are closing early, and outdoor events scrapped as the storm wreaks havoc.

Transport Nightmare: Rail and Ferry Services Halted

  • Trains: Avanti West Coast warns passengers to avoid travel north of Preston after 5pm today and all day tomorrow. TransPennine Express has similar cancellations affecting routes north of Preston from midday and Newcastle from 4pm.
  • ScotRail: Major railway lines in the Highlands will shutter from 6pm, with speed restrictions elsewhere from 7pm tonight.
  • Ferries: P&O Ferries cancelled crossings between Cairnryan and Larne, while Steam Packet services to the Isle of Man were axed. CalMac ferries in western Scotland are also cancelling spates of sailings.

Officials warn of lengthy delays and advise travellers to plan ahead or stay put.

Schools Shut and Outdoor Events Cancelled

In Northern Ireland, schools across Antrim, Londonderry, Tyrone, and Fermanagh have been ordered to close at noon under an emergency early closure order for safety.

Big events like the Junior and Mini Great Scottish Runs in Glasgow, Applefest in Worcestershire, and several markets have been postponed. Even tonight’s United Rugby Championship clash between Edinburgh and Ulster has been called off.

Storm Amy: A “Weather Bomb” Fueled by Atlantic Hurricanes

Experts say Amy underwent rapid intensification, known as explosive cyclogenesis or a ‘weather bomb,’ with its pressure plunging 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Dr Simon Lee, atmospheric scientist at the University of St Andrews, explained on BBC Radio: “Amy is like a surfer catching the jet stream—a high-speed air band—leading to rapid strengthening. “

The storm’s power was helped by remnants of Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, which whipped up the Atlantic jet stream.

Severe Weather Alerts Across the UK

  • Northern Ireland: Amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain, with winds of up to 100mph expected.
  • Scotland: Amber warnings for damaging winds from 5pm today to 9am Sunday, especially in the Highlands and Western Isles, with risks to life from flying debris.
  • Northern England and Wales: Yellow wind warnings in place from afternoon today into tomorrow.
  • Southern England, Midlands, and South Wales: Yellow wind warning from midnight tonight to 7pm Saturday.

Officials Urge Caution and Preparedness

Scotland’s Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, warned: “Motorists will face difficult driving conditions. Plan ahead and check if your route is impacted.”

Police Scotland’s Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren added: “Drive to conditions, expect longer stopping distances, and avoid exposed routes if possible.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are prepping hundreds of extra staff across the north to tackle potential power outages caused by Amy’s fierce winds.

Stay Updated—Storm Amy Is Just Getting Started

The Met Office expects winds to ease across most of the UK Saturday afternoon but warns the Northern Isles and far north Scotland will endure strong gusts until overnight.

With travel chaos and safety risks mounting, everyone is urged to heed ‘do not travel’ warnings, check services before heading out, and brace for one of the most severe autumn storms in years.

Services

©UKNIP 2025 "UKNIP", "UKNIP247", "UK News in Pictures" are Part of Nine Five Media Group.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

