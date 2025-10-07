Second Man Nabbed Over Flood of Hoax Police Calls

West Midlands Police have charged a second man linked to a string of bogus emergency calls that disrupted the force for months.

Zaynul Shaffi, 43, was arrested on Saturday. He faces charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice for hoax calls made between February and October this year. Shaffi is set to appear before city magistrates today (Tuesday).

The first man, Shahid Khan, 30, was charged last week with perverting the course of justice. Khan will appear at the city’s Crown Court on 31 October.

West Midlands Police confirmed the latest charges in an official statement, highlighting their ongoing efforts to tackle this serious disruption.