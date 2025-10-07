Timothy Harris, 46, of Leyton, was convicted at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 26, for a shocking string of sex offences involving children under 13. The vile crimes include failing to comply with sex offender notification rules, engaging in sexual acts in front of a child, and four counts of intentionally touching a child.

Lifetime Sex Offender Caught Out After Breaking Police Rules

Harris, placed on the sex offenders register for life in 2016 after raping a homeless teenager, attempted to dodge the authorities by hiding his whereabouts. Despite serving three years in prison, he failed to notify the Met Police that he was spending time in Norfolk – a clear breach of his monitoring terms.

14 Years Behind Bars After Norfolk Arrest

In December 2024, Harris was arrested in Leyton on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children in Norfolk. He denied the allegations during questioning at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre but was found guilty.

Harris was handed 14 years in prison with an additional four years on licence. His sentence reflects the severity of his offences and breach of court orders.

Police Praise Victims’ Bravery and Vow Continued Vigilance