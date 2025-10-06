Tools Stolen in Cowfold Break-In – Police Hunt Crook Caught on Camera

Sussex Police are on the case after a break-in at a business on Station Road, england/england/cowfold/”>cowfold/”>Cowfold.

Early Morning Burglary on 17 September

In the early hours of Wednesday 17 September, a man broke into the premises and made off with a haul of tools. CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the building unlawfully.

Police Appeal for Help – Do You Recognise Him?

Officers have released an image of the suspect, hoping someone will tip them off. Sussex Police are urging anyone with info to come forward immediately.

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 246 of 17/09

Give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website

Local Businesses and Residents – Check Your CCTV!

Sussex Police ask those in Cowfold to review any CCTV footage and report suspicious behaviour to help catch the tool thief lurking in the area.