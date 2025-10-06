Tools Stolen in Cowfold Break-In – Police Hunt Crook Caught on Camera

Sussex Police are on the case after a break-in at a business on Station Road, england/england/cowfold/”>cowfold/”>Cowfold.
Early Morning Burglary on 17 September
In the early hours of Wednesday 17 September, a man broke into the premises and made off with a haul of tools. CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the building unlawfully.
Police Appeal for Help – Do You Recognise Him?
Officers have released an image of the suspect, hoping someone will tip them off. Sussex Police are urging anyone with info to come forward immediately.
- Contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 246 of 17/09
- Give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website
Local Businesses and Residents – Check Your CCTV!
Sussex Police ask those in Cowfold to review any CCTV footage and report suspicious behaviour to help catch the tool thief lurking in the area.