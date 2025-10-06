Two Homeless Men Caught Red-Handed Stealing on London’s Streets

Daniel Ramzi, 26, and Abderrahim Mamma, 29, both with no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft each. The pair targeted unsuspecting victims across London on January 15, making off with phones and laptops from various busy spots.

Bold Thefts in Broad Daylight

At a england/Bishopsgatebishopsgate/”>Bishopsgate fast-food joint, they snatched a phone right out of a Coatcoat Pocketpocket before casually walking off.

Later the same day, they hit a licensed venue on Gracechurch Street, lifting a laptop from a bag.

They repeated the stunt at a pub in Leadenhall Market, seen on CCTV reaching over a barrier to swipe another laptop before swapping the bag Backback.

More Bag Swaps on Old Broad Street

Just days later on January 21, Ramzi and Mamma hit a pub on Old Broad Street. Ramzi was caught swapping bags twice — snatching away valuables and replacing them with different bags to cover their tracks.

Justice Served: Prison and Bans

Mamma, with an extra seven theft offences outside the City, was locked up for 20 months at Inner London Crown Court. He also received a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from the City of London.

Ramzi was sentenced to 14 months behind bars at Southwark Crown Court.

“This is another great result in seeing two prolific bag thieves behind bars,” said Sgt James Wood of the City of London Police. “We hope these sentences reassure businesses and the public. Our message to criminals is clear: don’t come into the City to steal bags. We’ll bring offenders to justice and use every resource to stop crime.”

