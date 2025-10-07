For Kent For London For Sussex
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
Home UK News Pedestrian Dies in Horror Brixham Smash
FATAL SMASH Pedestrian Dies in Horror Brixham Smash
  • Updated: 11:44
  • , 7 October 2025

Police are hunting for witnesses after a tragic crash in Brixham claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman.

Grey Volvo Hits Pedestrian Outside Sainsbury’s

The collision happened at 12.10pm on Saturday, 4 October, outside Sainsbury’s Local on New Road. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the grey Volvo XC90 struck the elderly woman.

Sadly, the woman from Brixham suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Driver Arrested But Released Pending Investigation

A man in his 40s from Brixham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers shut the road until 6.35pm to carry out forensic work and recover the vehicle.

Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage and Witnesses

Roads policing officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact police via the Force website or call 101 quoting reference 50250256926.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 18.49.32
AMBUSHED Knife-Wielding Gang Rob Man at Manor Park Station
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 18.52.45
BUSES DIRVERTED Child Hit by Bus on Eltham High Street
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 18.34.36
AVOID THE AREA Heart Attack Driver Crashes on Hayes Lane in Bromley
hqdefault-5
POLICE MAKE ARREST Man Arrested Over Suspicious Mosque Fire in Peacehaven

Must READ

Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.33.43
MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged in Bradford Murder Probe
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.32.32
JAILED Ex-Soldier Jailed for Over 16 Years for Brutal Murder of Partner
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.28.08
HOAX CALLER Second Man Nabbed Over Flood of Hoax Police Calls
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.22.36
FALSE ALARM Major River Wyre Emergency Turns Out to Be False Alarm
court-round-up-bromley-and-bexley-magistrates-hear-child-image-stalking-theft-and-exposure-cases-k5ldV4-4
BRUTAL ATTACK Teen, 25, and two boys charged after brutal Romford stabbing
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.17.31
Cadbury and Biscoff Team Up for Easter Egg Dream
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.10.36
HORRIFIC FIRE Paul Mosley, Accomplice in Derby Child Killings, Dies Behind Bars
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 08.58.48
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Sidcup Resident Sliced Down ULEZ Camera Pole
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 08.13.40
ARMED RESPONSE TO THE RESCUE Gosport Hero’s Miraculous Recovery After Heart Attack at Wheel
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 08.08.23
FATAL BLAZE Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Whetstone House Fire

More For You

Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 16.44.28
JAILED Woman Jailed for 4 Years After Toddlers’ Tragic Death at Kingsley Pond
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 11.15.29
BLAZES RAGES Fire Chaos at Harrow View – Road Shut as Blaze Rages in House
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 17.46.11
UKGC Sets Out New Consumer Rights Plans
Streatham Hill ‘stabbing’: Police cordon outside Starbucks after person attacked A police crime scene has been set up outside the Starbucks on Streatham High Road after a person was reportedly stabbed shortly before 1.30pm on Monday, October 6. Emergency services rushed to the busy stretch near Streatham Hill station, where a doctor was seen treating an individual on the pavement as officers taped off the area. Pedestrians were diverted around the cordon while paramedics and police worked at the scene. Witnesses described alarming scenes, with one telling followers on social media there was “blood everywhere” and urging people to avoid the area and stay safe. The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for details on the victim’s condition and whether any arrests have been made. No further official information has been released at this stage. Traffic and local footfall were disrupted along the A23 as the cordon remained in place outside the coffee shop, which sits among a parade of shops and homes a short walk from Streatham Hill station. Appeal for information Anyone with information, images or footage that could help investigators is asked to call 101 In an emergency, always call 999. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
STAB ATTACK Streatham Hill ‘stabbing’: Police cordon outside Starbucks after person attacked

More From UK News in Pictures

Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 08.01.18
REIGN TERROR Manchester Rape Fiend Sid Ali Djelid Jailed After Reign of Terror
42677847_10157137160497502_411506249763389440_n-1
XL BULLY OWNER FINED XL Bully ‘Rex’ to Be Destroyed After Savage Attack in Wiltshire Village
CRIMINALS CUT OFF Met Cracks Down on London’s Biggest Phone Theft Ring, Seizes Thousands of Stolen Mobiles
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 09.19.02
NO DISRESPECT OUTRAGE Vandal Snips Hostage Tribute Ribbons in Muswell Hill
Police are hunting for answers after a man was seriously attacked in Wallington on Saturday, 4 October. Attack on Mollison Drive Officers rushed to Mollison Drive at around 3:14pm following reports of an assault. The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical condition. Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet Detectives are digging into the incident, but no suspects have been arrested so far. The police are keen to hear from anyone with info. Speak Up If You Know Anything Call police on 101, quoting CAD4263/04SEP Or stay anonymous with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Help crack this case and bring justice to the victim!
BLOOD BATH Two Major Attacks Rock South London in Just Three Days
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 07.57.08
FIERCE FLAMES Massive Blaze Erupts at Industrial Laundry Unit in Park Royal
wiltshire-police-charges-man-with-murder-in-swindon-incident-36kfad-1
RAPE CHARGE Swindon Man, 47, Charged with Attempted Rape of Teen Girl
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 04.37.57
SWIFT JUSTICE Daylight Phone Thief Nabbed and Jailed After BTP Sting
Screenshot 2025-10-07 at 08.36.20
BELL PROTEST Violent Protesters Locked Up for More Than Year
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 20.11.06
STABED TO DEATH Two Teens Jailed for Stabbing Death of 15-Year-Old in Woolwich
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 20.15.35
COLD BLOODED KILLING Killer Refuses to Face Justice Over £20,000 Motorbike Murder
Screenshot-2025-10-06-at-192746
BANNED Chippenham Woman Banned from School After Causing Disturbance
The-Entertainer-logo
STORE TO CLOSE The Entertainer to Close for Good at Mercury Shopping Centre
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 19.43.32
HGV HORROR CRASH Tragic M6 Smash: Lorry and Motorcycle Crash Claims Life
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 19.56.41
STAB SHOCKER Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Preston Stabbing
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 19.31.02
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man on Isle of Wight

More From UKNIP

GROOMING PLOT THWARTED Van Driver Busted After Circling Maidstone Car Park Hunting for Child to Abuse
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 14.16.02
AURORA ALERT The Met Office has warned of incoming Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the Sun that could light up the UK skies with the Northern Lights this week
Screenshot 2025-10-06 at 12.52.25
SHOCKING ATTACK Met Police hunt two men after brutal Holloway car park attack with firearm
Detectives Are Appealing For Information After A Kent Police Officer Was Assaulted In Gillingham
DRIVER ARRESTED Dashcam Appeal After M20 Smash Near Folkestone

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp Youtube Instagram

Services

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.