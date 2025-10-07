Police are hunting for witnesses after a tragic crash in Brixham claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman.

Grey Volvo Hits Pedestrian Outside Sainsbury’s

The collision happened at 12.10pm on Saturday, 4 October, outside Sainsbury’s Local on New Road. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the grey Volvo XC90 struck the elderly woman.

Sadly, the woman from Brixham suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Driver Arrested But Released Pending Investigation

A man in his 40s from Brixham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers shut the road until 6.35pm to carry out forensic work and recover the vehicle.

Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage and Witnesses

Roads policing officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact police via the Force website or call 101 quoting reference 50250256926.