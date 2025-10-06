Stabbing Shocks Leicester Community

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 30-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a house on Sawley Street, Leicester. Officers were called to the scene just after 1:37am following reports from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The grim discovery has left local residents shaken, with officers offering reassurance as they investigate.

Six Arrests Made – One Man Held for Murder

Leicestershire Police confirmed six arrests tied to the killing. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody. Five others, aged 24 to 53, are held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It is understood the suspect was known to the victim, intensifying the tragedy behind the brutal attack.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Lindley said: “We’re dedicating significant resources to understand exactly what happened. Our priority is a full investigation and supporting the family. Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area in the early hours should get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 25*584439.