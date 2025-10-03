Thames Valley Police are in a desperate search for 15-year-old Hope, who has been missing since late Tuesday night in Milton Keynes.

Last Seen in Oldbrook at Night

Hope was last spotted around 11:45 PM on September 30 in the Oldbrook area. Since then, she has vanished without a trace, sparking urgent police action.

What Hope Looks Like

Height: 4ft 2ins

Slim build

Olive skin

Bleached blonde hair with a copper tint

She was wearing pink patterned pyjamas when last seen. Police believe she may now be dressed in a black parka with brown fur around the hood and black trousers.

Known Haunts: Oldbrook and Camden

Hope is known to visit Oldbrook in Milton Keynes and Camden in London. Her movements between these areas are a key focus for the investigation.

Police Urge Public to Speak Up

PC Milly Cole said: “We’re concerned for Hope’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.”

If you see Hope, call 999 immediately. Quote reference number 43250500438. You can also report tips via the official missing persons portal.