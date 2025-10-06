Police warn the public about missing 38-year-old Simon Ford, last seen on the Isle of Wight.

Simon Ford’s Description and Whereabouts

Age: 38

Build: Stocky

Height: 5ft 7ins

Hair: Short brown

Eyes: Green

Simon has been in contact with his family earlier today, but concerns for his safety are growing.

His car was found abandoned in Mottistone, and officers believe Simon is still somewhere on the island.

How You Can Help Find Simon

If you’ve spotted Simon today or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting reference 44250451938.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary urges locals and visitors to keep an eye out and help bring Simon home safe.