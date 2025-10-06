Met detectives have released CCTV pictures of two suspects following a shocking assault in Holloway. On Monday 14 July, just after 11.30am, a 33-year-old man was sitting in his car in the B&Q car park on Holloway Road, N7, after leaving the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park.

Victim attacked and robbed at gunpoint

The victim was approached by two men who allegedly hit him on the head with a firearm. They threatened him and demanded his jewellery before stealing £200 cash and a pair of sunglasses. The victim suffered serious head injuries and was treated by London Ambulance Service on scene. He was taken to hospital, but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police release CCTV of suspects

Officers want to identify the two men seen in CCTV footage. The first suspect was riding a distinctive yellow electric bike. He is described as a Black man, around 6ft tall, slim build, and thought to be in his 30s. He wore a grey and black tracksuit, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

The second man, believed to have carried out the assault, is also Black, about 6ft tall with an average build and in his 30s. He was dressed all in black, with a hood up and his face covered.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.