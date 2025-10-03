A 25-year-old man has been jailed for seven years for raping a child he met on Snapchat. Joshua Emery was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, 29 September, following a jury conviction.

Shocking Crime Details Revealed

Emery, who was 22 at the time of the offence, was found guilty of raping a girl aged between 13 and 15 in August 2022 near Essington Pools.

He contacted the victim through Snapchat prior to the attack and claimed he believed she was at least 16 years old.

Police Track Down Perpetrator Using Taxi Booking

Specialist officers swiftly traced Emery using a taxi booking he made to the crime scene. He was arrested within days, with electronic devices and clothing seized as evidence.

Despite Emery’s denial, compelling evidence from the victim led the jury to convict him.

Life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and Victim Surcharge

Emery was sentenced to seven years in prison and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. He must also pay a £228 victim surcharge upon release.

Detective Constable Hayley Cave said: “This was a harrowing case of an extremely serious sexual offence involving a child. I’d like to praise the victim, whose courage in coming forward and supporting the investigation has been instrumental in securing this conviction. Her strength and resilience are commendable.”

