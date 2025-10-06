Stabbing Shocker in Fishergate Hill

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a brutal stabbing in Preston’s Fishergate Hill area. Midhun Bhushanan of Salisbury Road was arrested following the attack on a man in his 30s, who remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police Probe Controversial Arrest

Reports emerged that officers had dropped Bhushanan off at the property earlier on the day of the stabbing. This startling detail triggered an internal inquiry.

Force Refers Itself to Watchdog

“Due to previous contact our officers had with Mr Bhushanan earlier in the day, we have referred ourselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), as is standard practice in these circumstances. Therefore, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing as questions mount over the police’s handling of the incident.