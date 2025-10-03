For Kent For London For Sussex
Man Approaches 11-Year-Old Girl in Bristol
  Updated: 10:42
  3 October 2025

Police in Avon and Somerset have launched an urgent investigation after a man approached an 11-year-old girl in Lockleaze, Bristol.

Incident Details

The disturbing encounter took place at around 6:10pm on Monday, 29 September in Romney Avenue. The man asked the young girl if she wanted to go with him and mentioned getting into a car – although no vehicle was spotted. The girl ran home safe and immediately told a parent, who reported the incident to the police.

Suspect Description and Ongoing Investigation

  • Height: Around 5ft 10ins
  • Build: Slim
  • Clothing: Dark leggings with pockets and a dark top with hood pulled up
  • Last seen heading towards Cheswick Village

Inspector Adam Dolling of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is a worrying incident which is now the subject of a full investigation. We’re working closely with the victim’s school to ensure any safeguarding measures are in place.”

He added: “We’re supporting the victim and her family and will revisit them to collect further information. Increased patrols are underway, alongside extensive CCTV checks and door-to-door enquiries.”

Inspector Dolling also urged anyone with information or footage, including mobile phone, dashcam, or doorbell recordings, to come forward.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone with details or video evidence relating to this incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 5225273838. Alternatively, you can complete an online appeals form via their official website.

 

