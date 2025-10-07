Major River Wyre Emergency Turns Out to Be False Alarm

An urgent search operation on the River Wyre in Garstang yesterday sparked panic but ended with a sigh of relief after no one was found in trouble.

All Hands on Deck for Welfare Check

At 4pm on Monday, Lancashire Police, Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard, and North West Ambulance Service flocked to the scene following a welfare concern call.

Thorough Search Finds No Cause for Alarm

Firefighters and coastguard teams combed the river with search crews on high alert. However, their extensive efforts found no one in distress.

Authorities confirmed the reports, while made with concern, were ultimately unfounded. All emergency services were stood down once the area was declared safe.