Police hunting three thugs who terrorised a man at Manor Park railway station in a violent robbery have released images to help catch them.

Violent Mugging at 8pm

On Saturday 30 August, just before 8pm, the victim was approached by a trio demanding cash. One thug flashed a knife tucked into his waistband, threatening the man.

Man Punched and Kicked in Brutal Attack

The victim tried to run but was hauled to the ground with punches and kicks. The gang made off with his money and a pricey designer jacket.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help bring these crooks to justice.