Imam Wounded in Hounslow as Police Probe Possible Motive
  Updated: 10:41
  6 October 2025

A West London Imam was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in an attack that has left police puzzled over the motive. The victim, Sheikh Mohamed Yusuf, aged in his 30s, was attacked in the Hounslow area on Monday, September 22.

Mosque Issues Statement: Imam’s Condition Stable

The Al Furqan Education Trust confirmed the injured man is their Imam. He self-presented at a West London hospital, where medics declared his injuries were serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson said on social media: “Our community experienced a deeply distressing incident involving our Imam, Imam Yusuf, who was the victim of an unprovoked stabbing. Alhamdulillah, he is currently in a stable condition in hospital and receiving the appropriate care.”

They urged the public not to spread rumours or speculation online, warning it could hinder the police investigation and cause more distress to the community and family. “We ask you to keep Imam Yusuf in your duas,” they added.

Police Keep Open Mind on Motive, No Arrests Yet

The Met Police confirmed officers were called to the hospital at 8pm on September 22 after receiving reports that a man with a knife wound had arrived. While the injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing and officers are keeping an open mind about the possible motive for the attack which happened in the Hounslow area. No arrests have been made yet and enquiries continue.”

They urged anyone with information, CCTV, or doorbell footage to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 6872/22SEP.

Community Shocked as Police Investigate ‘Unprovoked Stabbing’

The stabbing sent shockwaves through the local Muslim community. The mosque calls on anyone who can help the investigation to come forward, highlighting the ongoing distress this attack has caused.

This is the latest troubling knife crime incident in West London, following other recent stabbing attacks in the area.

