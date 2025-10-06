Dani Dyer Out After Fractured Ankle

TV star-Englandengland/”>star/”>star Dani Dyer was forced to Bowbow out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing her ankle. She was partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin during Saturday’s launch show.

Dani revealed she had a nasty fall on Friday and "landed funny." What she thought was a rolled foot turned out far worse.

“After an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle,” Dani explained. “Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so I’ve had to pull out of the show.” “To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

BBC Studios Exec Sends Support

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, spoke for the whole team:

"Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. "Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she's no longer able to compete this year. We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."

Full Line-Up for Strictly 2025

The rest of this year’s Strictly couples were unveiled over the weekend:

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

Ross King and Jowita Przystal

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden

George Clarke and Alexis Warr

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley

When and Where to Watch

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer from 6.55pm.