Emergency services are scrambling after a man suffered a heart attack behind the wheel, causing a serious crash on Hayes Lane. The driver lost control and smashed into the lane barriers, creating chaos and snarling traffic for miles.

The Shocking Incident

Traffic Alert: Steer Clear of Hayes Lane

Motorists should avoid Hayes Lane until the crash scene is fully cleared. Expect heavy delays and possible lane closures.