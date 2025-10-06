Emergency services are scrambling after a man suffered a heart attack behind the wheel, causing a serious crash on Hayes Lane. The driver lost control and smashed into the lane barriers, creating chaos and snarling traffic for miles.
The Shocking Incident
- Driver struck by sudden heart attack while driving.
- Lost control and crashed into Hayes Lane barriers.
- Emergency crews rushed to the scene without delay.
Traffic Alert: Steer Clear of Hayes Lane
Motorists should avoid Hayes Lane until the crash scene is fully cleared. Expect heavy delays and possible lane closures.