Gunpoint Carjacker Busted: 16 Years Behind Bars

A terrifying carjacking spree across Birmingham and Solihull has come to a dramatic end. Damien Scarlett, 36, from Wythall, has been slammed with 16 years in prison for holding drivers at gunpoint and stealing their cars.

Snatched Cars, Scared Victims

Scarlett’s rampage hit headlines after a brazen carjacking in Hall Green where a man was forced from his vehicle in front of his young family. Police caught up to a stolen car with false plates soon after. Officers spotted a firearm tossed from the vehicle — later confirmed as a viable weapon.

The investigation uncovered two more daylight attacks. One near Earlswood Lakes and another in Solihull where a woman was threatened and forced to hand over her keys.

How Police Cracked the Case

West Midlands Police launched an intensive probe, teaming neighbourhood crime officers with intelligence and roads policing units to stop Scarlett’s crime spree. He was caught after being pulled over in March 2024, leading to his arrest.

Scarlett faced charges for three counts of robbery, three counts of firearm possession, and dangerous driving. Although he denied all allegations, the Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty after trial.

Justice Served at Last

On Tuesday, 30 September, Scarlett was sentenced to 16 years behind bars with an extra four years on licence. The community can breathe easier knowing this dangerous criminal is off the streets.