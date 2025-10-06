EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Opens Up on Leaving Walford After 30 Years

Natalie Cassidy Reflects on Soap Legends and Her Exit

Natalie Cassidy, who played Sonia Fowler on EastEnders for Overover three decades, spoke to Prima magazine about her time on the BBC soap and the iconic stars she worked alongside. Cassidy cherished her bond with veteran actresses like Wendy Richard, Barbara windsor-northern-Irelandireland-2/”>Windsorwindsor/”>Windsor, and June Brown.

“Obviously the elders, because I am an old soul,” she said. “I always connected with Wendy Richards and Barbara Windsor, and I would say that June Brown was my dearest, oldest friend.”

Windsor, who famously played Peggy england/england/mitchell/”>mitchell/”>Mitchell, died in 2020. June Brown, who portrayed Dot Cotton well into her 90s, passed away in 2022. Wendy Richard, known for Pauline Fowler, died in 2009.

Why Cassidy Walked Away and How She’s Changed

Natalie left EastEnders earlier this year and admitted she relished the freedom after decades of playing the grounded, hard-working NHS character.

“Sonia isn’t the most glamorous of characters, bless her, but I wanted to stay true to her character, so I never got extensions put in or dyed my hair,” Cassidy revealed. “She was just a worker who didn’t have a lot of money and worked for the NHS. But coming away and breaking free, I just thought, ‘I want to be glam. I want to wear coloured nails. And just feel like me.’” “I do feel like my face has changed a little since leaving EastEnders because I was quite sad and depressed when I was playing Sonia or angry all the time. So I feel like my frown lines have sort of faded away, which is quite nice.”

From Child Star to Soap Veteran

Cassidy first appeared as Sonia in 1993, quit in 2007, then returned sporadically between 2010 and 2014. Turning 40 was the turning point for her exit.

“I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but I think turning 40 is a milestone,” she said. “You know who you are, your friends, and where you are in life. After being in the business for so long, I just needed to be free and open to everything else.” “EastEnders is a brilliant job, but when you’re there, you’re chained. You haven’t got any time to plan anything else, so it does take over your whole life.”

Cassidy called leaving the soap “freeing” but admits that “Albert Square will always hold a place in my heart.”

What’s Next for Natalie Cassidy?

Off-screen, Cassidy has been shaking up her career. Recently, she took part in the Inside No. 9 stage production in Canterbury — her first stage role in over 10 years.

“A real moment for me as I’ve not been on stage for over 10 years so another little tick off of my list of great things to do,” she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait to go and see it myself now! It’s touring, have a look if it’s near you!”

The November 2025 issue of Prima featuring Natalie Cassidy is now available.