For Kent For London For Sussex
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
Home UK News EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Opens Up on Leaving Walford After 30 Years
EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Opens Up on Leaving Walford After 30 Years
  • Updated: 01:40
  • , 6 October 2025

 

Natalie Cassidy Reflects on Soap Legends and Her Exit

Natalie Cassidy, who played Sonia Fowler on EastEnders for Overover three decades, spoke to Prima magazine about her time on the BBC soap and the iconic stars she worked alongside. Cassidy cherished her bond with veteran actresses like Wendy Richard, Barbara windsor-northern-Irelandireland-2/”>Windsorwindsor/”>Windsor, and June Brown.

“Obviously the elders, because I am an old soul,” she said. “I always connected with Wendy Richards and Barbara Windsor, and I would say that June Brown was my dearest, oldest friend.”

Windsor, who famously played Peggy england/england/mitchell/”>mitchell/”>Mitchell, died in 2020. June Brown, who portrayed Dot Cotton well into her 90s, passed away in 2022. Wendy Richard, known for Pauline Fowler, died in 2009.

Why Cassidy Walked Away and How She’s Changed

Natalie left EastEnders earlier this year and admitted she relished the freedom after decades of playing the grounded, hard-working NHS character.

“Sonia isn’t the most glamorous of characters, bless her, but I wanted to stay true to her character, so I never got extensions put in or dyed my hair,” Cassidy revealed.

“She was just a worker who didn’t have a lot of money and worked for the NHS. But coming away and breaking free, I just thought, ‘I want to be glam. I want to wear coloured nails. And just feel like me.’”

“I do feel like my face has changed a little since leaving EastEnders because I was quite sad and depressed when I was playing Sonia or angry all the time. So I feel like my frown lines have sort of faded away, which is quite nice.”

From Child Star to Soap Veteran

Cassidy first appeared as Sonia in 1993, quit in 2007, then returned sporadically between 2010 and 2014. Turning 40 was the turning point for her exit.

“I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but I think turning 40 is a milestone,” she said. “You know who you are, your friends, and where you are in life. After being in the business for so long, I just needed to be free and open to everything else.”

EastEnders is a brilliant job, but when you’re there, you’re chained. You haven’t got any time to plan anything else, so it does take over your whole life.”

Cassidy called leaving the soap “freeing” but admits that “Albert Square will always hold a place in my heart.”

What’s Next for Natalie Cassidy?

Off-screen, Cassidy has been shaking up her career. Recently, she took part in the Inside No. 9 stage production in Canterbury — her first stage role in over 10 years.

“A real moment for me as I’ve not been on stage for over 10 years so another little tick off of my list of great things to do,” she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait to go and see it myself now! It’s touring, have a look if it’s near you!”

The November 2025 issue of Prima featuring Natalie Cassidy is now available. www.uknip.co.uk/where/united-kingdom/england/east-of-england/essex

Recommended for you

20250917_id_appeal_47250185031
Teen Attacked in Brighton: Police Seek Witnesses
two-teens-and-one-adult-in-custody-after-attack-in-romford-kTKUtz
Two Teens and One Adult in Custody after attack in Romford
20250926-op-dust-george-blackmore
Littlehampton Man Jailed for Child Sex Crimes
Screenshot-2025-09-26-at-17.46.42
Predator Jailed for 15 Years Over Child Sex Crimes Across Five Counties

Must READ

20250922-tyreek-rodney-1
Drug Dealer Busted in Worthing: Jailed for Nearly Four Years
1758580775042
Brighton Lidl Crash: One Injured as Car Smashes Into Wall
47250184530-header
Tools Stolen in Cowfold Break-In – Police Hunt Crook Caught on Camera
Screenshot-2025-09-23-at-13.40.42
Bag Thieves Busted: Duo Nabbed for Serial Swipes in London’s Financial Heart
strictly-come-dancing-2025-cast-c3bb17b
Dani Dyer Out After Fractured Ankle
news-of-thw-World-plays-h-007-1
ITV’s New Thriller ‘The Hack’ Uncovers Britain’s Shocking Phone Hacking Scandal
Screenshot-2025-09-24-at-00.16.09
New ITV Drama Digs Deep into Daniel Morgan Murder and Phone Hacking Scandal
unnamed-file-840-copy-copy
EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy Opens Up on Leaving Walford After 30 Years
Screenshot-2025-09-24-at-13.54.10
Who left Bake Off tonight? Fourth contestant exits after ‘everything went wrong’
heathrow_175811081243986
NCA arrests man in West Sussex over Heathrow airport cyber attack

More For You

Screenshot-2025-09-27-at-06.59.54
Kingston Near Lewes: Sussex’s Posh Village with Real Charm
Screenshot-2025-09-27-at-11.31.35
Man Charged with Murder After Body Found in Derelict Lewisham Building
555388554_1105698721744049_5864665831484069431_n-e1759006525831
George Galloway and Wife Held Briefly by Counter-Terror Police at Gatwick
IMG_0118_1-1024x683-1
Midnight Fire Erupts in Heathfield

More From UK News in Pictures

Screenshot-2025-09-24-at-11.11.16
Leigh Harris Seeks Love on Married At First Sight UK 2025
19998295
Police Urgently Search for Missing 90-Year-Old Constance
Screenshot-2025-09-24-at-12.56.37
Man Dies Choking After Police Confrontation in Dagenham Car Park
553671052_1208217798000882_5418010045901977715_n
Tractor Crash Shuts Key Hastings-Bexhill Road All Day
IMG_7271
Two Men Charged with Murder Over Brighton Assault That Killed Man
20250924-rtc-appeal-portrait-e1758749825429
Police Hunt Man After Multi-Vehicle Crash on A27 Near Chichester
police-met-stock-5-copy-5-1
London rocked by knife attacks and shootings in a bloody week of violence
495999890_23931078813155760_674454963821183318_n
Man Dies After Police Custody Drama in Gravesend
police-investigate-serious-incident-in-leominster-FDdpZH-3
Teen Rape Horror in Brighton: Police Hunt Crucial Witnesses
20250924-op-delivery-landscape
21 Arrested in Massive Bognor Regis Drug Crackdown
gov-uk-digital-wallet-1024x576-1
Starmer to Unveil Controversial Brit-Card Plan This Friday
Screenshot-2025-09-30-at-07.35.29
Girl Escapes Man’s Grab Near Mayplace Primary
Screenshot-2025-09-26-at-09.53.18-1
Tragic Wembley Shooting: Teen Dies After Brutal Gun Attack
Screenshot-2025-09-26-at-06.36.21
Boy, 17, charged after male found with arm injury
Screenshot-2025-09-26-at-07.27.07
Richmond Park Named Top Spot to Soak up Autumn Colours in 2025
Screenshot-2025-05-21-at-23.20.52
A 16-year-old boy has been handed an eight-month detention and training order for a reckless stunt inside a busy Stratford shopping centre

More From UKNIP

480820233_10160817636541475_3759694486396433794_n-1024x804-1
Major Rail Shake-Up for Sussex: GTR Nationalisation Date Announced
Screenshot-2025-09-30-at-05.41.37
Blazing Car Sparks Drama on The Highway
oEflS-2w
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Smash on the A12
555673872_1365733935553953_2141121356002580960_n
Stabbing Sends Man to Hospital

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp Youtube Instagram

Services

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.