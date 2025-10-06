Violent Brawl Rocks Bognor Regis Retail Park

Five arrested after weapons-fuelled clash at england/bognor-regis/”>england/bognor-regis/”>Bognor Regis Retail park/”>Park on Shripney Road last night. The chaotic scene unfolded around 7pm on 22 September, sparking a major police response.

Swift Police Hunt and Arrests

Calls flooded in reporting a brutal fight involving several people. Police arrived to a partly cleared scene before launching a search with Hampshire Constabulary’s help. A suspicious vehicle was found nearby on London Road, Bognor.

Five suspects were detained: a 19-year-old woman, plus four males aged between 14 and 19. They remain in custody, held on suspicion of affray and carrying offensive weapons as the investigation continues.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

Sussex Police want anyone who saw the fight or has footage to come forward. Witnesses can call 101 or report online, quoting reference 1261 of 22/09.

“Community cooperation is vital in Keepingkeeping everyone safe,” said police. “Your information helps stop further violence and brings offenders to justice.”

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

Residents are warned to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour. Police say public tips are key to cracking cases like this and protecting local communities.