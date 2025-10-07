Ex-Soldier Jailed for Over 16 Years for Brutal Murder of Partner

Stephen Lawton Stabs Partner in Neck

A former soldier, Stephen Lawton, 45, has been locked up for a minimum of 16 years and 158 days after being found guilty of murdering his partner, Michelle Egge-Bailey.

The horrific attack took place at their flat on Airedale Avenue, Cottingley, Bradford earlier this year.

Lost Control After Drinking Session

Bradford Crown Court heard how Lawton lost control and stabbed the 54-year-old woman on March 11, following a drinking session where Michelle drank prosecco and Lawton drank lager.

Sentencing him on Monday, Judge Jonathan Rose called it a “brutal killing of a defenceless and vulnerable woman.”

PTSD and Depression Cited in Trial

Lawton’s defence revealed he suffers from PTSD and depression from multiple tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

He also claimed Michelle had made insulting remarks towards him before the fatal attack.