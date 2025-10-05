For Kent For London For Sussex
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
CHILD ABUSE Paedophile Armed With Shocking Child Abuse Images Held Off for Years Before Court Action
  • Updated: 19:11
  • , 5 October 2025
Why Mobile Alerts Are Now Key to Everyone’s Lives

Jay Strelley’s Horrifying Image Cache

Jay Strelley, 25, from Kingsground, was caught with over 100 vile indecent images of children back in September 2021. Among these, 22 were in the most serious Category A, showing extreme child sexual abuse.

Delayed Justice: Charged Four Years Later

Despite the grim discovery in 2021, Strelley wasn’t charged until 2025. On August 4, he appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and admitted to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

More Shocking Admissions

Strelley also pleaded guilty to having extreme pornographic images involving dogs and a prohibited image of a child. When he returned to court on October 2 expecting sentencing, judges decided to transfer the case to Woolwich Crown Court, which can dish out tougher penalties.

Recommended for you

What Government Gambling Tax Increases Could Mean
REMAINS CLOSED Chaos on A27 as Major Crash Closes Key East Sussex Route
RED ALERT Ibiza and Formentera Drenched: Historic Flooding Hits Spanish Party Islands
FIERCE BLAZE Beckenham High Street Still Closed After Major Fire

Must READ

How to Defend Against Allegations of Motoring Offences in the UK
Inside Criminal Defence in the UK: What Really Happens When You’re Arrested
A Guide to Understanding the Causes and Consequences of Youth Crime in the UK
MANHUNT SPARKED Suspicious Incident Sparks Alarm at Tonbridge Cemetery
MAULED IN THE PARK Toddler Mauled by Dog After Terrifying Attack in Ealing
PEEPING TOM Dartford Man Nabbed in Voyeurism Crackdown
DRUGGED DRIVER NABBED Caught Red-Handed on A4 While Disqualified
BOSS MAN Rochdale Grooming Gang Boss Slapped with 35 Years Behind Bars
BRAZEN BREAKIN Shoplifting Blagger Locked Up After Flouting Court Ban
FLATBED BUST Duo Busted After £100k Stolen Digger Spotted on Flatbed

More For You

PRISONER MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Prisoner Who Ditches Jail Van En Route to Court
RESCUE EFFORTS Terror Hits Cebu Island
Tractor Handbrake Failure Crushes HGV Driver to Death in West Sussex
MAJOR DELAYS Serious Crash Shuts M25 Clockwise Near Heathrow – Chaos Back to Staines

More From UK News in Pictures

COPS RAMMED Three Men Jailed After Ramming Police Cars in Dramatic Pewsey Chase
BRUTAL BRAWL Teen Knife Fight Shakes Crawley High Street
West Midlands Will Host Two of the World’s Gaming Events in 2026
NO SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Girl Arrested After Three Police Officers Assaulted in Dartford
Why Scotland’s Islands Are Perfect for Off-the-Beaten-Path Travel
4 Surprising Jobs Involved in Pre-Construction Work
HIT AND RUN Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Bradford
HEATHROW BLAZE Diesel Car Destroyed, No Injuries reported
MEANS BUSINESS Storm Amy Strikes: First Big Blow of 2025/26 Season Hits UK
The Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Natural Home Apothecary
CHARING CROSS Tragic Hospital Attack Leaves Ealing Man Dead
BLAZE RIPS THROUGH CAR PARK Heathrow Terminal 3 Car Park Ablaze: Thick Smoke Chokes Sky

BREAKING

HOSPITAL ATTACK 85-Year-Old Dies After Hospital Assault
BUSTED Fugitive Child Sex Offender Busted at Manchester Airport

BREAKING

HEATHROW BLAZE Blaze Erupts at Heathrow Multi-Storey Car Park – Massive Fire Response Underway!
RECALL ALERT Most Wanted: Nicholas Armstrong on the Run

More From UKNIP

DEADLY SURGE E-Bike Fires Explode Across London
TOTAL SHUT DOWN US Government Set to Shut Down at Midnight After Senate Blocks Funding
SPARKED PANIC Four Shot in Cypress, Texas Neighbourhood Chaos
TRIO NOW ARRESTED Second Teen Arrested Over Tragic Moss Side Murder

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp Youtube Instagram

Services

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.

Follow UKNIP on Socials

Facebook-f X-twitter Whatsapp

©UKNIP 2025 “UKNIP”, “UKNIP247”, “UK News in Pictures” are Part of Nine Five Media Group. This service is provided on Nine Five Media Group’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site.
View our online Press Pack.
For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on UKNIP, please use the Site Map. The UKNIP website is not regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes.
For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: uknip.co.uk/editorial-complaints/.