Jay Strelley’s Horrifying Image Cache

Jay Strelley, 25, from Kingsground, was caught with over 100 vile indecent images of children back in September 2021. Among these, 22 were in the most serious Category A, showing extreme child sexual abuse.

Delayed Justice: Charged Four Years Later

Despite the grim discovery in 2021, Strelley wasn’t charged until 2025. On August 4, he appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and admitted to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

More Shocking Admissions

Strelley also pleaded guilty to having extreme pornographic images involving dogs and a prohibited image of a child. When he returned to court on October 2 expecting sentencing, judges decided to transfer the case to Woolwich Crown Court, which can dish out tougher penalties.