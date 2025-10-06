Police hunt dashcam footage and witnesses following a crash on the M20 near Folkestone.

Two-Vehicle Collision on London-Bound Carriageway

Kent Police were called at 4.33pm on Tuesday 30 September 2025 to a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a black BMW on the London-bound carriageway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

Man Arrested, Black BMW Sought

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has now been released on bail.

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone with information about the black BMW, believed to have been travelling from the Folkestone Harbour area just before the crash.

Have Dashcam? Police Want to Hear from You