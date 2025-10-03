Dame Patricia Routledge, the unforgettable Hyacinth Bucket from the beloved sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 96. Tributes have flooded in for the legendary actress whose portrayal of the snobbish social climber left a lasting mark on British comedy.

Iconic Role as Hyacinth Bucket

The hit BBC show ran for five series from 1990 to 1995, following the hilarious antics of Hyacinth—famous for her pretentious pronunciation of “Bouquet”—as she desperately tried to climb the social ladder. In 2001, Keeping Up Appearances was named one of Channel 4’s Greatest 100 sitcoms of all time.

Patricia’s portrayal earned her a British Comedy Award in 1991 and two BAFTA nominations. The character became a national treasure, known for her snobby charm and comic timing.

A Glittering Career on Stage and Screen

Born in Cheshire, Dame Patricia made her professional stage debut in 1952 at the Liverpool Playhouse, later becoming a long-time member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. She dazzled West End audiences in productions like The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Mary Sunshine, and Noises Off.

Her versatility as an actress won her acclaim on stage and television alike, securing her place as one of Britain’s most respected performers.

Controversies Around ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ in Modern Times

Despite its enduring popularity, Keeping Up Appearances faced criticism in recent years. When it was released on BritBox in 2021, the comedy was given a viewer discretion warning due to jokes and language considered outdated or offensive today.

One episode featured Hyacinth describing a posh man as “quent as a £4 note,” a phrase no longer politically correct.

Another episode included jokes about a Polish character’s right to live in the UK, sparking complaints.

BritBox responded by adding disclaimers noting: “The series contains language and attitudes of the era that may offend.” They emphasised ongoing reviews to provide appropriate warnings for modern viewers.

Farewell to a Comedy Legend

Dame Patricia Routledge leaves behind a rich legacy of laughter, theatre excellence, and unforgettable characters. Her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket will remain etched in the hearts of millions across the UK and beyond.

Fans and colleagues alike continue to share fond memories and pay respects to a true icon of British entertainment.