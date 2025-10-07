Cadbury and Biscoff Team Up for Easter Egg Dream

Brace yourselves, chocoholics! This Easter, Cadbury is dropping a new treat that’s got fans buzzing. The iconic Cadbury Creme Egg now comes stuffed with beloved Biscoff spread – a match made in sweet heaven.

“Two icons sharing the spotlight today. What a time to be alive. The new Cadbury x Biscoff egg dropping next Easter,” said Cadbury.

Fans Go Wild for the Biscoff-Filled Egg

The announcement sent choc-lovers into overdrive on social media. One fan couldn’t believe it, saying, “I can’t believe my dream has come true.”

Another shouted in caps, “DREAMS CAN COME TRUE.”

And a cautious believer asked: “Are you for real…!!!”

Not Their First Rodeo: Biscoff and Cadbury Collab Expands

Cadbury and Biscoff aren’t new partners. They recently launched a chocolate bar packed with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit bits, all coated in creamy Dairy Milk.

But that’s not all. They’ve also revealed an indulgent Advent calendar featuring 12 chunks of classic Dairy Milk and 12 more bursting with Biscoff spread and biscuit pieces.

Christmas Comes Early for Chocolate Fans

Fans are already plotting their festive stash. One Facebooker in the Newfoodsuk group said, “I might be 32 by the time Christmas comes, but I’ll be highly disappointed to not receive this on December 1st.”

Others chimed in:

“My only requirement this year!”

“I know what advent calendar I want this year.”

“You best believe this will be the first Christmas purchase I make.”

Get ready to indulge like never before – Cadbury and Biscoff are about to make your sweet tooth very happy indeed.