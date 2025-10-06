Chaos erupted on Eltham High Street as a schoolboy was struck by a bus. Eyewitnesses reported the shocking incident involving a 314 bus on Monday afternoon 6th October 2025.

Emergency Response and Diversions Underway

Two ambulances and a first response team rushed to the scene. The area is cordoned off, leaving buses diverted for an extended period. Local Community Reacts with Concern and Sympathy

Calls for Safety and Awareness

Locals urged caution, reminding pedestrians to obey crossing signals and follow the Green Cross Code. Many sympathised with the bus driver, likely traumatised by the event.

One resident said: “How can someone get knocked down in-between the crossing? You have one at McDonald’s and one outside Costa. Don’t people get taught the Green Cross Code? The poor driver must be traumatised.”

Ongoing Updates Expected

Authorities have yet to release full details about the child’s condition. Nearby residents and commuters are advised to expect delays as investigations and emergency services continue at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the injured child and their family during this difficult time.

A Met spokesperson said: “At around 15:50hrs on Monday, 6 October officers responded to reports of a child being hit by a bus on Eltham High Street, Greenwich.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed to be non-life threatening or life- changing.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or X quoting ref CAD4682/06OCT.”