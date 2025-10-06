Emergency services scrambled to Eastern Road, england/england/brighton/”>brighton/”>Brighton, early this morning after a car smashed into a Wallwall outside Lidl. The collision happened around 7 a.m., prompting police, paramedics, and fire crews to rush to the scene.

One Hurt in Shocking Lidl Smash

Police confirmed one person was injured in the crash, but have yet to reveal Howhow serious their injuries are. The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision, with officers launching a full investigation to find out what went wrong.

Loud Bang Startles Locals

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang just before seeing emergency vehicles flood the area. The smash caused significant damage to Lidl’s Boundaryboundary wall and disrupted traffic and pedestrian flow around the site.

Police Hunt For Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Sussex Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or who saw what happened near Lidl to get in Touchtouch. Investigators are exploring all possibilities, including driver error, road conditions, or vehicle faults.

Lidl and Council To Inspect Wall Damage

Lidl officials and Brighton council will assess the damaged wall to ensure safety before repairs can begin. Full restoration of the site will depend on the outcome of these checks.

Updates on the injured person’s condition and the ongoing investigation will be released as police continue their inquiries.