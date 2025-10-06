For Kent For London For Sussex
POLICE MAKE ARREST Man Arrested Over Suspicious Mosque Fire in Peacehaven
  • Updated: 18:29
  • , 6 October 2025

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire broke out at the community mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex. He is now in police custody for questioning.

Police Lead Intense Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said:

“The investigation is progressing at pace, and we are pursuing all lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for this appalling and reckless attack. We are continuing to appeal for information from the public in relation to the incident. If you have any knowledge, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to contact us immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.”

Firefighters Control Blaze As Enquiries Continue

Emergency services were called to the mosque fire on Sunday evening. Firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service quickly brought the blaze under control.

Police are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

