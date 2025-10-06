An asylum seeker who claimed he didn’t know messaging underage kids was illegal has dodged prison. Fahad Al Enaze, 31, bombarded an undercover officer — posing as a 14-year-old girl — with explicit messages.

Creepy Chats Exposed

Even after being told the “girl” was just 14, Al Enaze didn’t stop. He asked if she liked sex and tried to kick off a relationship so he could “teach her everything.” The Kuwaiti man, living in a migrant hotel in Liverpool, was nailed last September by vigilante group Widnes Parents Against Predators.

Shockingly Soft Sentence for Serious Crime

At Warrington magistrates’ court, Al Enaze admitted attempting sexual communication with a child. He got an eight-month jail term — but it was suspended for 24 months. On top, he must complete 300 hours unpaid work and 25 rehab days.

He’s also slapped with a sexual harm prevention order and must stay on the sex offender register for ten years.