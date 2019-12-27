This is the Current List of Murders that have sadly taken place in 2019 in London

This list does not include:

Linda McArity, 50, found dead at a house in Hobday Street, Poplar, on 30 December 2018, initially treated as unexplained, murder investigation launched after postmortem on 4 January 2019.

Death from head injuries of unidentified 43 year-old man found unconscious near Tower Hill station on the morning of 17 February 2019. The Metropolitan Police announced on 26 March it was not being treated as suspicious.

Death of Alan Powell, 80, on 22 February 2019, two days after being found with back and facial injuries in the street in Hornchurch. An inquest found he died of natural causes due to a fall.

Death of man in his 40s in Northolt Road, Harrow, on 3 April 2019. Police concluded the death was not suspicious and was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Unexplained death of 25 year-old man who was found suffering from a head injury in Dunelm Grove, West Norwood, on 9 April.

Unexplained death of a man in his 30s found at house in Hedgeman’s Road, Dagenham, on 20 April. Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Death of Erik San-Filippo, a 23 year-old Italian national whose body was found in a wheelie bin in Islington on 11 May. Tests found the cause of death was a drug overdose. Gerardo Rossi, 52, was charged with preventing a lawful burial.

Death of Ranjana Gurung, 46, in a house fire in Cray Avenue, Orpington, on 28 May. Her 45 year-old husband died in hospital on 2 June.

Death of Graham Howe, 53, at The Fleadh pub in Preston Road, Harrow, on 30 May. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder but the CPS decided there was insufficient evidence for any charges and an inquest recorded a verdict of misadventure.

Suspicious death of a woman in her 30s at the Ramada Hotel in Leisure Way, Finchley, on 6 June. The class A drug heroin was found at the scene.

Unexplained death of 49 year-old man who collapsed outside the Black Heart pub in Greenland Place, Camden, on 21 June.

Reece Ramsey-Johnson, 22, was found shot dead in Sydenham Road, Sydenham, at 3.45pm on 8 September. Detectives said that “one hypothesis is that the man unintentionally discharged a firearm resulting in his fatal injury” and later categorised it as non-suspicious. Witnesses said the bullet ricocheted off a car window.

Death of 67-year-old woman who was found at a home in Durham Road, Dagenham, at 1.51am on 21 November. A 37 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder the next day but was later released with no further action after police decided the circumstances were not suspicious.

Death of 37-year-old man who collapsed after being restrained following an altercation at a golf club in Fen Lane, Upminster, at around 10.50pm on 7 December. He died in hospital on 9 December and police await the results of a postmortem. Four men were charged with GBH: Paulo Pinto, 50, Gaetano Schembri, 24, Shkelzen Mataj, 39, and Melchione Schembri, 58.