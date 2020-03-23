The A42 in Leicestershire is closed northbound after a multi-vehicle collision

The A42 in Leicestershire is closed northbound between Junction 13 Flagstaff Island (Ashby de la Zouch, Coalville A511, Loughborough A512) and J14 Tonge Interchange (Castle Donington A453) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Leicestershire Police, Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene.

Road users caught within the closure will be removed when it is safe and practicable to do so.

A diversion is available: exit at Junction 13 and follow the route marked with a solid circle symbol on road signs. This will take traffic east on the A512 to J23 of the M1. Join the M1 northbound and continue to J23a.

If you’re intending on using this section of the A42 please plan ahead and consider alternative routes.