Members of the public are being asked to help locate a boy reported missing from Kent

Alan Terry, 15, has been missing since Sunday 15 March 2020. Alan is black, around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with black afro hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue writing and grey tracksuit bottoms with black trainers. He has links to south east London including the areas of Catford, Eltham, Peckham and Lewisham.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen Alan or who has any information about his whereabouts to call 01634 792187 quoting 15-1037.