Maritime and Transport on this mornings Government announcement on rail services during COVID-19on this mornings Government announcement on rail services during COVID-19

Maritime and Transport on this mornings Government announcement on rail services during COVID-19

General Secretary Mick Cash said;

“It is absolutely essential that the rail workforce get the same sort of guarantees and assurances that the Government are offering the train operators.

“RMT has been inundated with calls from members fearful that they are being left exposed and left behind. Their health, safety and livelihoods must be protected as the top priority.

“The union wants absolute and cast iron guarantees from the government, the train companies and the contractors that wages, jobs and pensions will be protected across the board for both directly ‎employed and contracted staff with no exceptions.

“It is crucial that jobs and skills are ‎protected now to ensure the transport sector is fit and ready when the time comes to get back to normal.”