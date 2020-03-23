Ten charges have been made against a man accused of burgling businesses across Rochester, Sheerness and Canterbury.

Between 18 and 20 March 2020 Dale Pearson is suspected to have targeted restaurants, newsagents and hairdressers with cigarettes, cash and food stolen.

On 20 March the 25-year-old, of Bill Street Road, Rochester, was charged with six burglaries and four attempted burglaries.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 21 March and was remanded in custody to next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 20 April.